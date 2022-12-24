Barcelona and Atletico Madrid set to miss out on World Cup sensation

The World Cup has a tendency to elevate previously unknown players from obscurity to stardom.

In this year’s instalment in Qatar, perhaps no one amplified that idea more than Azzedine Ounahi. Before November, very few people outside of France or Morocco would have known about the 22-year-old. Now, his name is on the tips of people’s tongues and in the minds of many in the world of football.

His club Angers are resigned to his departure, with several heavyweights across Europe having registered their interest. Two of those were Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who saw the young midfielder as someone that could improve their respective squads.

However, it looks as if Ounahi will not be heading to Spain, with Italy expected to be his next destination. Acoording to Fichajes, Napoli are the frontrunners in the race for the Moroccan’s signature. They state that Luciano Spalletti’s side will offer €20m for the midfielder, which is expected to be accepted by Angers.

This news will force Barca and Atleti to focus on other midfielder targets, after missing out on a potential bargain signing, if Ounahi’s World Cup showings were anything to go by.

