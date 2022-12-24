Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid set Yannick Carrasco asking price amid Premier League links

Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to transfer offers for Belgian international Yannick Carrasco in January.

Los Rojiblancos head coach Diego Simeone is set to offload players in the winter transfer window as the club aim to balance their financial situation.

A group stage Champions League exit has hit Simeone’s budget for 2023 with an estimated €30-40m shortfall in revenue as they drop out of Europe’s premier competition.

Brazilian international Matheus Cunha has already completed a switch to Premier League side Wolves and Carrasco could also move on if a suitable offer is received.

According to reports from Marca, Atletico are no longer determined to hold out for his full €60m release clause, and will accept offers of €40m.

Premier League duo Newcastle United and Tottenham have been previously linked with a move for the 29-year-old with the former set for a big spending few weeks to bolster their push for European qualification.

