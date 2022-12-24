Athletic Club icon with second-most appearances passes away

Athletic Club are mourning the passing of legendary left winger Txetxu Rojo at the age of 75.

The iconic left winger was a fixture on the flank for Athletic through the 1970s. Making his debut in 1965, he would go on to play his entire career for Athletic over the next 17 seasons until 1982. During that time he racked up 541 appearances, a club record for an outfield player and second only to iconic goalkeeper Jose Angel Iribar (618).

As a manager, he started off with Bilbao Athletic, before moving onto Celta Vigo. There he arguably had his greatest success, winning promotion with Os Celestes in 1992, before then making a Copa del Rey final.

His managerial career would last 18 years in total, going on to coach Osasuna, Lleida, Real Zaragoza, Salamanca, Athletic and finally Rayo Vallecano in 2004, with two spells at Zaragoza and Celta.

His health had been deteriorating for some time before his passing. Rojo leaves having made a significant impact on SPanish football over four decades.