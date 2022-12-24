Arsenal to extend Charlie Patino’s deal to end Barcelona interest

Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino is set to extend his contract at the Emirates Stadium in 2023.

The 19-year-old has established a reputation as one of best recent Hale End graduates in recent years, following in the recent footsteps of Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

He joined EFL Championship side Blackpool at the start of the 2022/23 season, with two goals from 10 appearances, and he is expected to remain at Bloomfield Road in 2023.

However, as per reports from Diario Sport, Arsenal are concerned by growing transfer interest in the England U20 international from Barcelona, and will offer him a long term extension.

His current Arsenal deal expires at the end of the campaign and they are confident of retaining him on a fresh contract until 2025.

Talks are ongoing between Patino’s representatives and the Arsenal hierarchy, and a deal is not expected to be completed until mid-2023, as he continues to assess his options in North London.