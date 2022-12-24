Antoine Griezmann returns to Atletico Madrid training

Atletico Madrid could have Antoine Griezmann back in action for their La Liga clash with Elche on December 29.

Los Rojiblancos have been working towards a comeback on the domestic front following the World Cup break this month.

The majority of Diego Simeone’s squad have already returned to training, following their participation in the 2022 World Cup, with Griezmann one of the last players to return to Madrid.

The 31-year-old has opted against an extended break, following France’s run to the final in Qatar, and will rejoin the squad for training tomorrow.

Griezmann enjoyed a fine tournament in the Middle East, playing in a deeper role for the defending champions, but as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, he is eager to return to domestic action.

The report adds that Simeone’s Argentinian World Cup winners will also return before the tie with Elche, but they are unlikely to start, however, Griezmann will almost certainly feature.