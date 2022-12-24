Ansu Fati ‘to leave Barcelona’

Ansu Fati was seen as the next big star to come through at Barcelona when he made his first team debut in 2019, aged just 16.

He was even given the famous number 10 shift at the club, which was vacated when Lionel Messi left the Blaugrana at the start of last season.

However, his career has stagnated as a result of injuries and poor form, and he is not considered to be a regular starter at the Camp Nou under current boss Xavi Hernandez.

Despite him lack of minutes, the 20-year-old has stated that he is keen to remain at the club and fight for his place. However, that chance may be taken away from him. According to Todofichajes, Barcelona have agreed to sell Fati for €60m at the end of the season to an unnamed club.

Todofichajes state that the deal was originally set to take place in January. However, with Robert Lewandowski’s suspension and the increased fixture schedule over the month, the decision was made to keep the player until the summer.

With the club’s financial issues, they are keen to sell players on in order to balance the books. Fati is a likely candidate for the door due to his high sell-on value, and with his status at the club decreasing, it makes sense for the club to cash in.