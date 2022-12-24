Ajax target Villarreal star Geronimo Rulli

Dutch giants Ajax could make a bold move to try and sign Villarreal goal keeper Geronimo Rulli in 2023.

Rulli was an unused back up option in Argentina’s march to the 2022 World Cup title this month with Emiliano Martinez firmly installed as No.1 for La Albiceleste.

However, despite his status for the national team, he is first choice in Castellon, following his 2020 move from rivals Real Sociedad.

Rulli’s profile has risen at Villarreal, after playing a key role in their 2021 Europa League title win, and he is attracting transfer interest across Europe.

Excl: Ajax are interested in signing Argentinian goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli in January, he’s top of the list. 🚨🇦🇷 #Ajax Gerónimo, key player for Villarreal but contacts have already started — Ajax will sign new GK and Rulli is number 1 option. pic.twitter.com/bxbH0oIzN2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2022

His current deal at the Estadio de la Ceramica expires in June 2024 and he could be open to one final challenge if the right offer comes in.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ajax are looking to bring in an experienced goal keeper, as first choice, with veteran star Remko Pasveer turning 40, and Maarten Stekelenburg 41, before the end of 2023.