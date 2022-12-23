Youssoufa Moukoko hits back over Borussia Dortmund exit rumours

Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko has issued a firm response to transfer rumours linking him with an exit at Signal Iduna Park.

Moukoko has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season for Dortmund, with Barcelona and Chelsea both expressing an interest in the teenager.

His form also caught the eye of German national team coach Hansi Flick, who called him up as uncapped for their 2022 World Cup squad, as the youngest player at the tournament in Qatar.

His contract expires at the end of the season, and non-German clubs can speak to him about a pre-contract in January, with his agent Patrick Williams telling Sky Sports Germany that Dortmund are yet to agree terms for the 18-year-old to stay.

Despite Williams’ comments, Moukoko is keeping his options open, as part of the contract talks, and he is frustrated by the speculation over his next move as he aims to make a decision.

“Please don’t believe everything that’s in the newspaper! I know it’s part of the football business now, but even though I’m still young, I won’t be put under pressure about the future.”, he posted on Instagram.

Youssufa Moukoko denies stories on €6m/salary new deal turned down: “I will never accept such a lie and I’m still shocked – it’s a shame”. 🟡⚫️ #BVB “My full focus is on the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund. I will never be bigger than the club”. pic.twitter.com/GlXGafBAz0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2022

“My full focus is on the second half of the season at Dortmund. No player is bigger than the club. I am not, and will never be, I am only a small part of it.

“It’s really sad that nowadays you can bring something like that out into the world and give the wrong picture of me. It’s really, really sad. I’m still shocked by the reports.”