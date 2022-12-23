Wout Weghorst responds to Lionel Messi after famous ‘bobo’ comments

The World Cup is not yet a week in the past, and yet clubs are gearing up for the return of their leagues. As a unique season, there is no telling how the emotional expenditure from the tournament will impact the second half of the club season.

Few matches at the World Cup saw more emotion expended than Argentina’s quarter-final win over the Netherlands. Antonio Mateu Lahoz handed out 17 yellow cards over a fiery 120 minutes and penalties.

Famously, tensions were still high after the match, which led to Lionel Messi’s famous outburst at Wout Weghorst in the mix zone, saying ‘what are you looking at, dopey?’

After a Besiktas friendly, Weghorst spoke on the matter for the first time.

“I wanted to pay my respects to him after the game, but he wasn’t up for it. Well, I take it as a nice compliment that he now knows my name. It means I’ve done something right.”

Sport carried his comments, as he made it clear that he had no bad feelings towards Messi.

“I fought against Messi and there were some moments between us. I think we surprised them. But I have a lot of respect for him. He is the best, or one of the best players in history.”

Weghorst’s two goals, in particular the set piece routine for his second, are written into World Cup iconography.

The world saw a different Lionel Messi to what they have become so used to at the World Cup. The Argentina captain was willing to express all of his emotions throughout the tournament, firing himself and others up.