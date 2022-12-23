Watch: Emiliano Martinez chooses Real Madrid player as next victim of celebrations

Emiliano Martinez continues to attract the ire of many but probably more importantly for him, the adulation of Argentina during their World Cup celebrations. His latest victim is Aurelien Tchouameni.

During the dressing room celebrations after the World Cup final, as the Argentina team took part in a conga, they paused it momentarily in order to have ‘a moment’s silence for [Kylian] Mbappe’. During the bus parade on arrival back in Argentina, Martinez then used a baby with Mbappe’s face on it as a prop for his celebrations, which was thrown to him from the crowd.

His latest laugh at France’s expense was directed at a Real Madrid player. Speaking at an event in Mar de la Plata, ‘El Dibu’ was asked about Aurelien Tchouameni’s missed penalty, and if he was playing mind games by throwing the ball away before the penalty.

“I know that penalty shootouts are one of my strengths, opponents respect me for that and they have told me so.”

El Dibu Martínez y el penal de Tchouameni en Selección Argentina vs. Francia: "Se cagó todo" pic.twitter.com/JPIWQk49L4 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) December 22, 2022

“When I save the first penalty in the World Cup final (from Kingsley Coman), I know that the other boy was going to be very nervous. I tried to play him mentally by throwing the ball away, talking to him… And he missed the goal, he f***** it all.”

Martinez is likely to face more backlash on the international scene, although he is Argentina. In this case, it is not altogether an offensive thing to say about Tchouameni, but it is interesting that he admitted to playing mind games.

It would be no surprise to see FIFA implement a rule to prevent goalkeepers handling the ball before the other player steps up to take their penalty to prevent similar incidents in the future.