Villarreal target Cedric Soares set for Fulham loan move

La Liga side Villarreal look set to miss out on a January move for Arsenal defender Cedric Soares.

Quique Setien will have a limited transfer budget to work with in the mid-season transfer window, with the veteran coach enduring a difficult start to life at the club, as he aims to improve in 2023.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is plotting a Premier League title challenge in 2023 and the Basque coach wants to strengthen his squad in North London.

As per previous reports from ESPN, the 31-year-old is being tracked by Setien, alongside interest from domestic rivals Fulham, and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Fresh reports from the Evening Standard claim Arteta is undecided over letting Soares leave, but if he does move on, the Portuguese international wants to stay in London and join Fulham.

Fulham want a new right back in 2023, and Arsenal will offer a loan-to-buy deal next month, including a £3.5m fee.