Vicente Del Bosque: Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time

Former Spain boss Vicente Del Bosque has labelled Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time.

The GOAT debate has been revived in recent weeks, as Messi finally ended his long wait for a first ever World Cup title, as Argentina clinched the 2022 World Cup trophy.

Messi’s place in the pantheon of all time greats is already secured after his incredible career at Barcelona and his World Cup win appeared to be the final piece of the jigsaw.

An international title, on the back of the 2021 Copa America, finally brings Messi on par with Argentina legend Diego Maradona, and ahead of his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo on the world stage.

2 – Only two players have both scored 5+ goals and created 20+ chances in a #FIFAWorldCup tournament (since 1966): Diego Maradona in 1986

Del Bosque led Spain to World Cup glory in 2010, and a European Championship defence in 2012, and he is no doubt that Messi is the best he has ever seen in his long career.

“The best player I’ve seen has been Messi,” as per an interview with Radio Marca, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“Among those I’ve seen, in so many years in football, Messi’s regularity and his quality as a player have been impressive.

“He’s had some fantastic seasons and has always led his teams forward.”