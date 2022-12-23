Unai Emery will talk to Emiliano Martinez over controversial World Cup celebrations

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will talk to goal keeper Emiliano Martinez following his controversial World Cup celebrations.

Martinez played a key role in Argentina’s first World Cup title since 1986 as they eventually overcame France in the 2022 World Cup final.

The former Arsenal stopper saved Kingsley Coman’s spot kick in the shootout, after making an incredible extra time stop from Randal Kolo Muani, as La Albiceleste lifted the trophy.

However, the 30-year-old has come in for criticism for his antics after the final, amid accusations of mocking France over their defeat.

Emi Martínez after winning the Golden Glove 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/N5WspWTibf — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022

After making a bizarre gesture with his Golden Glove award in the final presentation in Lusail on December 18, Martinez was photographed holding a baby doll with Kylian Mbappe’s face on it, during an open top bus parade in Buenos Aires.

Emi Martinez got hold of a baby Mbappe during their World Cup parade 👀 pic.twitter.com/mIAiRfkIYZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 20, 2022

The FFF President Noel La Graet has written to FIFA to request an investigation into the incident with Emery hinting his displeasure at the situation.

“When you have great emotions it’s difficult to keep control. I’ll talk to him next week about some of the celebrations”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I respect he is with his national team. When he is with us, under our responsibility, we will be able to talk to him.

“Every Villa fan should be very proud of hm. He will return next week, now he has to rest, after many emotions and hard work.”