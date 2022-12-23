Toni Kroos to make contract decision in February

Toni Kroos will make a final decision on a contract renewal offer at Real Madrid in February.

The former German international opted to retire from the national side to prolong his club career in 2021 and he remains as a key player for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have previously opted for a unchanged approach to squad members aged over 30 with Kroos’ midfield partner Luka Modric signing successive 12-month extensions.

Casemiro’s move to Manchester United broke up the iconic midfield trio in Madrid, but Kroos is still vital to Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

The 32-year-old has consistently stated his preference to remain in Madrid, but he is realistic about the physical demands required, and the club are willing to offer a one year to extend his deal beyond June 2023.

As per reports from Marca, Kroos is still considering the proposal, but Ancelotti is confident of convincing him to stay, with the details yet to be confirmed.