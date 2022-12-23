Sponsored: Barcelona take large step towards sustainability with green partnership

Barcelona have taken another step towards a greener world by partnering with ZENB, who become their official partner in the United Kingdom for gluten free food.

ZENB are a Japanese company producing vegan, gluten-free and plant-based foods which are both healthy and help to move people towards a more sustainable lifestyle.

Given the current climate crisis, people around the world are being asked to move towards greener diets. As part of their press release, Vice-President of Marketing Juli Guiu at Barcelona explained that it was important for people to realise that sacrificing taste was not necessary.

“We are thrilled to welcome ZENB as the Official Gluten-Free Partner of FC Barcelona in the UK. Their products are a shining example of how gluten free, plant-based food can be tasty and play an important part in our daily lives, we hope that through our partnership we can unlock the maximum potential of plant-based nutrition.”

Increasingly, athletes are moving towards plant-based diets as they seek to get the best out of their bodies. In ZENB’s case, their plant-based pastas are higher in fibre and protein.

Barcelona will collaborate with ZENB to bring various opportunities to sample products, digital content and more to the UK, given people the chance to learn more.

In addition, the pair have created a competition, where ZENB will given away a trip to Barcelona, including the price of flights, hotel and tickets to a Barcelona match, where they will be treated to a VIP Day of football. CLICK HERE to enter the competition and for more information on the partnership.