Rodrygo Junior and Vinicius Junior host ‘no-phones’ party with Spanish celebrities

Brazilian stars Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior have found themselves inadvertently in the Madrid gossip columns this week, after they were partly involved in a high-profile celebrity break-up.

Reality television star turned singer Aitana has recently split up with ‘Elite’ actor Miguel Bernadeau in one of the biggest celebrity stories in Spain. Sport have referenced comments made on ‘Salvame’ which linked the two Real Madrid players to the genesis of the break up.

According to their information, Aitana attended a party hosted by Rodrygo and Vinicius where phones were confiscated at the front door. The party went into the early hours, with Aitana enjoying the samba on offer. Bernardeau’s jealousy of the event seemingly was the tipping point in his relationship with Aitana – it is not suggested that the singer was involved with either of the Real Madrid players.

It relates back to Gerard Pique curiously enough. The former Barcelona player has been widely criticised for his honesty about the footballers going out and enjoying their youth. Pique has said that it is necessary to let off steam when you are younger, even being a professional athlete – Vinicius and Rodrygo perhaps agree.