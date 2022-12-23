Robert Lewandowski’s final suspension appeal rejected

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has seen his three match La Liga ban upheld.

The veteran striker was dismissed in Barcelona’s final game ahead of the Word Cup break, in a 2-1 defeat away at Osasuna, on November 8.

The Polish international was shown a second yellow card by referee Jesus Gil Manzano, after just 30 minutes, following a reckless challenge on David Garcia.

Lewandowski appeared to make a gesture indicating Manzano was ‘on drugs’, in an incident which he claimed was directed to Xavi and the Barcelona bench.

Following the RFEF and La Liga’s review of Manzano’s report, they opted to increase Lewandowski’s suspension to three matches.

Lewandowski and Xavi both criticised the call, with Barcelona failing with an initial appeal, before taking a second case to the Arbitration for Sports Tribunal.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the appeal has been rejected and he will miss the Catalan derby against Espanyol, plus league games with Atletico Madrid and Real Betis.