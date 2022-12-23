Pedri wants Sergio Busquets to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona star Pedri has called on the club to do everything possible to retain captain Sergio Busquets in 2023.

Despite remaining as a guaranteed first team starter at the Camp Nou, Busquets is into his 15th season in Catalonia, with his contract expiring at the end of 2022/23.

The 34-year-old opted to call time on his international career with La Roja shortly after their last 16 exit at the 2022 World Cup.

However, attention has already turned to his next move at club level, with La Blaugrana rumoured to be preparing themselves for his exit.

MLS giants Inter Miami are tracking him ahead of a free transfer offer in the coming months, but Pedri wants his midfield mentor to extend his deal, and stay in Spain next season.

“Busquets is a key piece and I’m delighted to play with him”, Pedri told an interview Catalunya Radio, reported via Marca.

“Sometimes people don’t see his work but, when he’s not there, we notice it. I hope he stays a lot longer at Barcelona.”

Barcelona return to domestic action on December 31 as local rivals Espanyol head to the Camp Nou.