Pedri names Frenkie de Jong as Sergio Busquets’ successor

Barcelona star Pedri has named the player he expects to replace captain Sergio Busquets in the coming years.

Despite remaining as a crucial player at the Camp Nou, Busquets is in his 15th season in Catalonia, with his current deal set to expire at the end of 2022/23.

The 34-year-old has already chosen to end his international career with La Roja after their last 16 exit at the 2022 World Cup.

MLS giants Inter Miami are tracking him, ahead of a possible free transfer offer in the coming months, but Pedri wants his midfield mentor to extend his deal, and stay in Spain next season.

Pedri claims he has learnt a lot alongside Busquets in the Barcelona engine room, but when the time comes for him to step away, Frenkie de Jong could be the one to fill his boots.

“Frenkie has many qualities, we’ve seen that when he plays for the Netherlands in that position, and he does it spectacularly”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

“I think he could be a replacement in future, but hopefully Busquets will extend.”

Barcelona return to domestic action on December 31 as local rivals Espanyol head to the Camp Nou.