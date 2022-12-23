Matheus Cunha takes parting shot at Diego Simeone as Atletico Madrid exit nears

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha is on the verge of a move from Atletico Madrid to Wolves, and although the deal is not yet official, he has already said goodbye to Los Colchoneros.

Cunha arrived for €30m from Hertha Berlin 18 months ago and looked promising early on, but failed to make the next jump forward at the Civitas Metropolitano. He will leave Atleti after just 15 goal contributions over his time. A total of zero goals this season has led to Diego Simeone losing confidence in him.

On his Instagram, Cunha sent a heartfelt message of thanks to the fans.

“About loving and feeling loved. Things like that will never change. Feeling identified with something, feeling important, feeling affection and feeling part of a whole family is different. To you, Atleticos, thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have fantastic players as athletes and people. You have fans who make you feel at home even on the other side of the world.”

He did however include a parting shot at someone within Atleti, likely Simeone.

“Football is like that, like any other profession. There are those who are in charge because at some point they were important, they have their hierarchies and make the decisions, and then you also have to make yours.”

“My heart will always contain a piece of Atletico Madrid.”

The deal is believed to be a loan with an obligatory buy clause at the end of the season, which could be worth up to €50m. It will be valuable income for Los Rojiblancos, who have not made a major sale in some time.