Julen Lopetegui open to keeping Adama Traore at Wolves

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is open to keeping La Roja international Adama Troare at the club next season.

Traore was strongly linked with a move away from Molineux ahead of the 2022/23 campaign as he heads into the final 12 months of his contract with the Premier League side.

The former La Masia academy product returned to Barcelona on a six month loan deal back in January with the option to sign him permanently at the end of the campaign.

However, on the back of failing to score in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans, they opted against activating a £25m purchase clause.

Despite previously hinting at his desire to return to Spain when his contract expires at the end of the current seaso, Lopetegui is hoping to persuade him against a departure, as part of his rebuilding plans at the club.

“We have a big consideration about Adama and we are going to try, of course, to have him continue here,” as per reports from local outlet the Express and Star.

“I don’t know what is going to happen, but I know his commitment with us is big, and this is my demand as a coach.”