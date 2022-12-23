Jude Bellingham ‘prefers’ Real Madrid move

The battle to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham looks set to be ending positively for Real Madrid.

Bellingham’s rise for club and country has elevated his status across Europe’s major sides and the Bundesliga giants have admitted they are unlikely to be able to retain him next summer.

The 19-year-old playmaker played a key role in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals with his transfer value continuing to rise.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are the favourites to seal a deal for Bellingham in the coming months, despite late interest emerging from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, despite reports in the UK claiming Liverpool are winning the race, Diario AS are confident Madrid is his preferred destination in 2023.

The report claims Bellingham has decided on his next move, and Real Madrid could avoid a bidding war, with Dortmund expected to push for a fee of around €130m in the coming months.