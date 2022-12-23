Jordi Alba to remain at Barcelona until 2024 after reaction wins round club

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba is set to see out his contract at Barcelona, ending in 2024.

The 33-year-old was thought to be one of the veterans that the club wanted to move on, with his larger salary weighing on the club’s finances. Coupled with the explosion of Alejandro Balde onto the scene, the addition of Marcos Alonso, and the fact that renewals are being negotiated for both, it seemed likely Alba would be surplus to requirements.

However Alba’s reaction this season has won round the club and the staff. Despite being dropped for Balde early in the season and lacking minutes, Alba has doubled down with hard work and performances in training in order to win back his place. On the pitch, he has been impressive too, coming on to help get Barcelona back into El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The club do not consider him a similar case to Gerard Pique, whom they believed it was not worth keeping as a rotational option. The Blaugrana were keen for Pique to depart, and while they would allow Alba to leave, they will be happy for him to continue too.

Alba is one of the best-liked players in the dressing room according to Relevo, and his relationship with Balde has been a sign of his professionalism. Despite Balde representing competition for Alba, he has taken the youngster under his wing. Balde said as much earlier in the season.

“The veterans help us. Jordi Alba plays in my position and always has advice for me. He told me the other day about how the players are positioned differently for Spain.”

“When there are people in the same position, outsiders see it as a war, but it isn’t. It’s just healthy competition.”

Xavi is thought to be highly satisfied with Alba. Although admittedly he could not impact the game enough during Spain’s exit to Morocco at the World Cup, until that point, he had been one of their best players. Used in the right way, Alba could potentially provide the perfect transition to Balde over the next two years.