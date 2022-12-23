Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman back in work a year on from sacking

With the World Cup campaign over, many national teams are changing course and in particular, managers.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has stepped down from the Dutch national team for the third time, after becoming the coach with the most wins (40). Recovering from a battle with prostate cancer, it may well be van Gaal’s last job in football.

What a ride it has been. Thank you for everything, coach. 🧡#NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/5frKmSQmjv — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) December 22, 2022

His replacement will be another former Barcelona manager in Ronald Koeman. He returns to the Dutch side after leaving it for the Barcelona job in 2020. Koeman’s record with the Netherlands was solid and he was getting good results before taking over the Blaugrana.

Koeman was sacked in November of last year, with Camp Nou and eventually President Joan Laporta for a combination of poor results and deteriorating play. Once van Gaal revealed his battle with cancer, it was agreed in advance Koeman would return to the job following the World Cup.

A legend in Barcelona for his Champions League-winning strike in 1992, the first for the Catalan side, Koeman’s management of Barcelona has strained his relationship with many fans following a spell full of turmoil.