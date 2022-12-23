FIFA open investigation into Salt Bae’s presence during World Cup final

FIFA are set to open an investigation into the presence of ‘Salt Bae’ chef Nusr-Et Gokce during the World Cup final celebrations last Sunday.

The Turkish chef shot to fame after becoming a global meme for his method of adding salt to stake and has converted that fame into a business empire. His portfolio includes 19 excessively expensive restaurants around the world designed as a photo opportunity for the rich and famous.

Several of Argentina’s players, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and AFA President Chiqui Tapia have all eaten at his restaurants but his behaviour on Sunday appears to have crossed a line.

Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single fuck about Salt Bae pic.twitter.com/EIsM8lnc8S — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 19, 2022

After inserting himself into the celebrations on multiple occasions, irritating Lionel Messi and even grabbing the Jules Rimet trophy from some Argentina players, Gokce has been slated online. He responded by putting up a video with Lionel Messi at his restaurant.

As per the Daily Mail (via Marca), FIFA are to investigate what happened. Seemingly having an all access pass, he played as much of a part in the post-match as some of the players. He was not permitted to touch the trophy though, which according to regulations should only be touched by players, former winners, FIFA officials and heads of state.

Tapia had eaten at Salt Bae’s restaurant days before, after which Gokce remarked that he would be part of the celebrations if Argentina won, according to the chef himself.

It is not yet clear what the result of an investigation is. However the events on Sunday were typical of a World Cup in which officials, politicians and other celebrities did their utmost to insert themselves into moments that should be reserved for players.