Spain star Diego Llorente extends Leeds United contract

Spain international Diego Llorente has extended his contract at Leeds United until 2026.

The agreement is a show of faith from the Premier League club in Llorente, despite his injury issues this season, with his deal increased by three and a half years.

Llorente moved to Elland Road from Real Sociedad in 2020 following the Whites’ promotion back to the Premier League under former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

He played a regular role under Bielsa, but fitness issues have disrupted his progress as part of Jesse Marsch’s squad, and he is back in full training following the 2022 World Cup break.

“It’s a good moment for me, an exciting moment. It’s a good opportunity for me to keep helping the team”, as per an interview LUFC TV.

Happy and excited to have signed a new contract with @LUFC Now let’s get to work hard and give everything every day for this incredible club. Grateful to all the staff, players and fans who have helped me through good times and bad. WE ARE LEEDS💙💛 #MOT pic.twitter.com/OqOelG1ZAm — Diego Llorente (@diego_2llorente) December 23, 2022

“I feel [the Premier League] has really helped me to improve my game, but I think I can keep improving.”

Leeds return to Premier League action on December 28 as defending champions Manchester City head across the Pennines.

Marsch’s side are currently 15th in the Premier League table, and they face a busy return to action, with six games in league and cup action, before the end of January.