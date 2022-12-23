Copa del Rey draw: Real Madrid head to Extremadura, Barcelona in Valencian community

The Copa del Rey draw is out and all four of the teams in the Spanish Supercup now know their first opponents in the competition.

Sixteen La Liga sides returned to action this week in the second round, with several shocks. Third division La Nucia beat Las Palmas on penalties, while fourth division Ibiza Pitiusas beat Eibar, knocking two promotion hopefuls in Segunda out. Undoubtedly the biggest shock was Cacereno’s elimination of Girona, beating them 2-1.

They have been rewarded with one of the biggest ties of all. Cacereno will welcome Real Madrid to Extremadura, where Los Blancos will get a taste of third division football. Ibiza Pitiusas also have a glamour tie, with holders Real Betis visiting them on the island.

Barcelona will travel down the East Coast to Alicante in the Valencia Community, where they will face CF Intercity. Valencia face La Nucia.

The only all-La Liga tie sees Celta Vigo and Espanyol go head-to-head in Barcelona. Atletico Madrid scraped past Arenteiro on Thursday night and will play Real Oviedo at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere.

The ties will take place across a single leg between the third and the fifth of January.

