Brazil sounding out another former Real Madrid boss after Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil seem to be casting the net for their next coach after Tite left the job in Qatar, with a particular focus on European coaches.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola was linked initially, before Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti appeared as a candidate. The Italian has edged away from the position publicly.

Now it seems that the CBF are sounding out another former manager of Los Blancos. As per La Repubblica (via Football Italia), Roma boss Jose Mourinho has also been contacted to see if he would be interested in the job. Mourinho is seemingly committed to life at the Stadio Olimpico, as he was also mentioned in conjunction with the Portugal position, following the exit of Fernando Santos.

While it is difficult to know exactly how much stock to put into the information, it does seem like the CBF’s search does not encompass a specific profile or style of play, rather it is centred on prestige. Ancelotti, Guardiola and Mourinho all have vastly differing playing styles – the latter two in particular have come to define two opposing forces within the game.