Barcelona outline core of squad: the 6 stars the Blaugrana won’t listen to offers for

Barcelona have been a club of moving parts in recent seasons, with their financial issues forcing them to be flexible with their plans and open to taking tough decisions on players.

As the Blaugrana look to ride out those issues following a summer of heavy investment, carried out in order to set them up for the coming seasons, they have decided on six players that will not be leaving, as per Sport.

The first two are somewhat predictable, given both arrived in the summer and are arguably the two most impressive signings of their spending. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is the leader and star of the side up front, while Jules Kounde is slated to become an integral part of their backline for the next five years. Many see him as their strongest defender.

Also in that list is the player Barcelona see beside him. Ronald Araujo renewed his deal until 2026 this year and is seen as one of the spine of the team. Provided he can stay fit, Araujo promises to have a fantastic career.

Ahead of him will likely be Pedri and Gavi. The two midfield youngsters have a combined age of just 38, but can also claim to be amongst Barcelona’s best players over the last 12 months. Gavi also renewed his contract until 2026 this season, while Pedri’s deal runs out the same year.

The final name on the list is perhaps the most controversial. Ansu Fati was given a hefty contract until 2027 all the way back in 2020, but has suffered consistently from injuries since. Some fear he may not fulfil his early potential as a result, and this season Ansu has struggled for minutes under Xavi Hernandez. There has even been talk that they may consider a sale in order to raise funds.

Since arriving as President for the second time, Joan Laporta has made a consistent effort to lock down their best young talents on long-term deals. Much of Barcelona’s future depends on the success of this young core, while continuing to phase out the previous generation.