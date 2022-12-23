Barcelona target Ilkay Gundogan to extend Manchester City contract

Barcelona look set to miss out on Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan in 2023.

The German international is on La Blaugrana’s transfer radar as they look for reinforcements in midfield in the coming months.

Gundogan is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium, despite his importance to the defending Premier League champions, with Barcelona already reaching out to his representatives over a possible move.

Pep Guardiola wants to keep the 32-year-old at the club in the coming months and extension talks are set to begin at the start of 2023.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, transfer expert Nicolo Schira has confirmed City are confident of retaining him until 2025, as they push to win a first ever Champions League title.

Barcelona will remain in the market for cut price midfield options, with another 12 months of transfer funding restrictions set to continue in Catalonia, as they aim to offload high earning squad members from the squad.