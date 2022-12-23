Atletico Madrid pondering shock return for Manchester United star

Atletico Madrid may launch a surprise homecoming bid for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Los Colchoneros may weigh up offers for Jan Oblak in the coming months, knowing the Slovenian’s value is only headed in one direction as he grows older. Despite extending his contract until 2028, he continues to be linked with a move away.

If that is the case, Atleti may look to a familiar face to replace him. Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is out of contract at the end of the season and it increasingly looks as if the 32-year-old will not be offered a new contract.

De Gea broke through with Atleti, before leaving Los Colchoneros for United in 2011 as a teenager. For much of the last decade he has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but has fallen out of favour with some. His lack of ability with his feet is probably not ideal for Erik ten Hag, which may open up an avenue of opportunity for Atleti, as per Fichajes.