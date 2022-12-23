Andre Onana, 26, retires from Cameroon duty after controversial World Cup exit

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Andre Onana has decidd to retire from international duty at the age of just 26.

The Inter star has decided to call it a day on his international career after his controversial departure from the Cameroon squad in Qatar. It is thought that an argument with manager Rigobert Song about his aggressive style of play was the genesis of the falling out. FA President Samuel Eto’o even tried to intervene, but could not reconcile their differences.

Following their opening group game, Onana was left out in Cameroon’s second group game at the World Cup, as the indomitable lions drew 3-3 with Serbia. Onana would then fly home before the end of their campaign.

An excerpt from his statement reads the following, as carried by MD.

“But every story, however beautiful it may be, has its end. And my story with the Cameroonian team has come to an end. ​The players come and go, the names are fleeting, but Cameroon is before any person or player. Cameroon continues to be eternal and also my love for the national team and for our people, who have always supported us no matter how difficult the moment.

My feelings will never change. My Cameroonian heart will continue to beat and wherever I go I will always fight to raise the Cameroonian flag as high as possible.”

Onana has 34 caps for Cameroon and helped them to third place last January in the African Cup of Nations.

His loss at such a young age will be a blow to Cameroon, as for many he was undisputed as the best goalkeeper available. His performances for Inter in the Champions League backed that up.

Coming through Samuel Eto’o’s academy in Cameroon, he moved to La Masia from a young age and there learned to be aggressive off his line and play with his feet.