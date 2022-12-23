17-year-old Dutch-Spanish wonderkid makes Juventus debut

Dutch-Spanish wonderkid Dean Donny Huijsen might only be 17 years of age, but at 195cm (6’4), he already cuts an imposing figure.

Moving to Spain with his father Donny Huijsen, who played at AZ Alkmaar himself, at the age of five, the junior of the two has been described as the new Matthijs de Ligt. Huijsen is self-admittedly a fan of the Juventus defender, and his former team Ajax, as per Diario AS.

Coming through the ranks at Malaga originally, at the age of 16 Juventus signed him for €200k, muscling out Real Madrid at the time. Huijsen decided to move to Italy so that he could improve his defending, although he has a goalscoring touch too, with 6 to his name this season.

On Thursday, he made his debut for Juventus in a friendly against Rijeka, although he did not share the pitch with de Ligt. Already playing for the Dutch under-18 side, Spain will have a tricky job persuading him to play for them if the call beckons. Despite having Spanish citizenship, he appears to be comfortable in his identity as Dutch.