Sevilla to target Serie A keeper should Yassine Bounou depart

With Sevilla looking to bring money into the club in order to balance the finances, first team players are expected to leave the club.

One of those who has been heavily linked with a departure is goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. The Moroccan had a fantastic World Cup campaign, which has led to interest in his services from across Europe. Most notably, Unai Emery wants to sign the 31-year-old for Premier League side Aston Villa.

A €30m asking price has been set by Sevilla for Bono, which would allow for money to be spent on a replacement, which the club would be in the market for should the Moroccan depart. Previously, Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic has been touted with a move to Andalusia.

Now, Lazio stopper Luis Maximiano has been linked with a move, according to Todofichajes. The Portuguese has experience of playing in La Liga, having spent last season at Granada, and he is keen to leave Rome for first team football.

Lazio would be looking to recoup the €10m that they spent on Maximiano in the summer, which would still allow Sevilla to net a cool €20m to help with their finances.