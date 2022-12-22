Serie A giants interested in Yassine Bounou

Yassine Bounou’s exploits for Morocco at the World Cup have made him an in-demand goalkeeper, as Sevilla look set to cash in on the 31-year-old.

With Sevilla’s financial issues, along with Bono’s increased stock from his performances in Qatar, it is highly likely that he will depart Andalusia during next month’s transfer window. Replacements have already been lined up, the latest of which is former Granada keeper Luis Maximiano.

For Bono, a number of clubs are reportedly interested in his services. Real Madrid are keen, but the favourites of late have been Aston Villa, who are managed by former Sevilla boss Unai Emery.

However, there appears to be a new challenger for Bono’s signature. According to Fichajes, Inter Milan are monitoring Bono’s situation in Andalusia, should first choice keeper Andre Onana be sold.

Cameroon international Onana joined Inter on a free from Ajax in the summer, but with rumoured interest, the club may look to cash in on a player they bought for nothing. With the funds raised, Bono could be an option for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Sevilla are willing to part with Bono, but they are rumoured to set an asking price of €30m to part with the Moroccan.