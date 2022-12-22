RFEF president keen for Saudi Arabia questions to end

Ever since the RFEF signed a deal which would see the Spanish Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia instead of at home, the decision has been questioned by fans and the media alike.

The decision was first announced in 2019, when the rebranding of the competition from two to four teams was also announced. Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights has been cited as the reason for the tournament to not be held in the Middle East, which has caused major uproar.

Despite the controversy, RFEF president Luis Rubiales was keen to put the criticism of the competition’s location to bed, in which he compared his situation with that of the Spanish government, as per Relevo.

“The decision was made at the time, it is signed until 2029 and we cannot keep continuously questioning it. I have already taken the necessary time as president so that I know that those who do not want to be convinced of something will not be convinced. We are not politicians, but if there are ambassadors, bilateral relations and other businesses there, why can’t football go?”

He also highlighted financial benefits for the tournament to be held where it is now.

“By playing here, the money that the RFEF receives has increased from 120k to 40m.”

This season’s Supercopa will begin on January 11 with Real Madrid taking on Valencia, before Barcelona face Real Betis 24 hours later. The winner’s of each match will face off in the final.