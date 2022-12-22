Real Madrid identify ‘Plan C’ midfield signing

Real Madrid are determined to land Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the Englishman being seen as the top transfer target for the club.

However, with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool also registering a strong interest in Bellingham, it is not a foregone conclusion that Los Blancos will land their man. Enzo Fernandez has also been identified as a potential back-up option should they fail to secure Bellingham’s signature. However, numerous clubs are keen on the Argentine too.

Real Madrid are aware that the increased interest in the duo will make it difficult to sign either without paying above their ideal amount. As such, alternative targets have been identified, according to Diario AS.

Juventus’ Manuel Locatelli has been revealed as the club’s ‘Plan C’ target should they fail in their bids for Bellingham and Fernandez. The Italian joined the Old Lady from Sassuolo on a two-year loan deal in 2021, with an obligation to buy at the end of this season.

Club officials rate the 24-year-old very highly, and he is seen as a good low budget alternative. However, he will only be considered should Los Blancos be unable to sign either of their top two targets.