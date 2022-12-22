Real Madrid facing potential nightmare calendar on return to action

Real Madrid are just over a week away from their return to action in La Liga against Real Valladolid, but there are a number of moving parts that will inhibit them from being at full strength.

For a start, Carlo Ancelotti is still waiting on some of his players to return. Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Luka Modric were all involved in the final weekend of World Cup action and will likely not be back for their tie against Real Valladolid on the 30th of December. Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior will all return to training on the 26th, and could even be used against Valladolid. Ancelotti will assess their fitness on arrival, as per MD.

It is the beginning of a potentially nightmarish run for Los Blancos. Their resources will be divided between five competitions between their return and March. Should they progress through to the final of the Spanish Supercup, the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and the final of the Club World Cup, the fixtures will pile up. In addition to their La Liga duties, Los Blancos have their first Champions League knockout tie against Liverpool.

In just under two months of their return, they could play 17 games across all competitions which could define their season. In late February and March, their Champions League tie against Liverpool, will be accompanied by the Madrid derby and El Clasico before the international break at the end of March.

Last season Ancelotti managed to get the fitness of his squad just right, without rotating much until late April, but he may be forced into changes earlier this season.