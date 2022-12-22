‘I would love Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona’ – Joan Laporta

When he left the club for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, it was certainly peculiar to see Lionel Messi not donning the colours of FC Barcelona.

Ever since his departure, which happened due to the Blaugrana’s financial issues, club officials have been keen for the Argentine to return. With his contract at the French club due to expire at the end of the season, this is perhaps the first realistic opportunity for Messi’s homecoming.

The topic was discussed by Barcelona president Joan Laporta, when he gave an interview to Barca TV in which he primarily analysed the current situation of the club, as well as the state of play in the men’s first team, as per Sport.

Furthermore, he was also asked about the possibility of Messi returning to Catalonia.

“I would like him to return to Barca. I would love it, but we cannot guarantee according to expectations. He has won the World Cup and he has made us very happy because he love him at this club.

“To us, he is the best player of all time. His heart is cool, he will always be linked to Barca. Whether or not he returns as a player…now it is PSG. We would very much like him to return to Barca, but we’ll see.”

However, Barcelona look set to miss out on the World Cup golden ball winner, as reports suggest that he will sign a new contract with PSG.