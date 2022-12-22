Espanyol close in on signing of Mexican Cup star

Espanyol are poised to complete their first signing of the winter transfer window, 10 days before it is due to open.

Diego Martinez’s side currently sit in 16th place in La Liga, just one point above the relegation places. The Catalan club will be desperate to avoid falling into the second tier of Spanish football, so reinforcements will be required to help push them up the table.

They have already secured their first deal, according to MD. Mexican defender Cesar Montes will join the club from Rayados de Monterrey on an initial loan deal until the end of the season. Montes impressed for his nation at the recent World Cup in Qatar, despite Mexico bowing out in the group stages.

The deal will be officially confirmed on Friday, with the 25-year-old to travel to Barcelona in the coming days to do medical tests ahead of being officially unveiled.

Should Espanyol survive relegation, the defender will sign permanently on a five-year deal for a fee of €8m.

Image via CJAsib