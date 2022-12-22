Disappointing World Cup sees Spain drop down in FIFA World Rankings

Spanish fans across the world would have been very disappointed with the side’s performance at the World Cup in Qatar.

In a campaign that started so well, with the 7-0 trouncing of Costa Rica, a draw to Germany and defeat to Japan meant that La Roja failed to top their group. This led to a last 16 tie against Morocco, which they were expected to win. Instead, the African side knocked Spain out on penalties, despite having had very little of the play during the match.

The poor performance saw Luis Enrique lose his job as head coach, in which he was replaced by Luis de la Fuente. Now, FIFA have released their updated world rankings for international football, which has seen Spain slide down the table.

Having sat in seventh going into the tournament, Spain have fallen by three place and now sit in tenth place. Their last 16 conquerors Morocco sit just one place behind in 11th.

Despite a heartbreaking exit to Croatia in the quarterfinals, Brazil still sit atop the rankings, just ahead of new world champions Argentina. France are third, with Belgium in fourth and England fifth.