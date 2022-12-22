David Alaba named Austrian Footballer of the Year for ninth time

It has been a fantastic year for Real Madrid defender David Alaba, and his efforts have been recognised back in his homeland.

The Austrian news agency APA, as per Sport, have reported that Alaba have been confirmed as the winner of Austria’s Footballer of the Year award for 2022.

Sport reports that Alaba scored 58 points in the vote and was a comfortable winner ahead of Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic, who finished in second place with 16 points.

Having won the award for the first time in 2011, Alaba has now achieved the accolade for the ninth time in the last 12 years, which is a remarkable achievement for the player.

Speaking of his achievement, the Los Blancos defender expressed his gratitude for having won.

“I am very happy and this (the award) is very important to me. It’s a great award, which makes me proud and grateful because it’s a great honour for me.

“I am aware that it has been a special year and it makes me happy that hard work has also been recognized in my country.”

Alaba helped Real Madrid to a momentous treble in 2022, with the club having won La Liga, the Spanish Supercopa and the Champions League.