Benfica reject huge offer for Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez is one of the hottest prospects in Europe right now, with his performances for Argentina having impressed many clubs across the continent.

The 21-year-was in scintillating form for La Albiceleste at the World Cup, as he helped guide his nation to their first world crown in 36 years. In the process, Fernandez also won the best young player award at the tournament.

He only joined current club Benfica in July, but he is already expected to move on when the transfer window opens at the start of next month.

Real Madrid are very interested, as are Liverpool. The duo are expected to be the frontrunners for Fernandez’s signature, but a fee may be difficult to agree with the Portuguese club.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, as per Sport, Benfica have rejected an offer of €100m from an unnamed club for Fernandez, and are said to be holding out for €120m, which is the player’s release clause.

This news could prompt Real Madrid to shift their full focus to Jude Bellingham, who could be available for a similar fee to Fernandez. The Englishman is Los Blancos’ number one target, while Fernandez is said to be their “Plan B”.