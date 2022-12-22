Barcelona’s €30m sponsorship deal with Crypto firm to feature on kit

Barcelona’s new sponsorship deal with WhiteBIT, if it eventually happens or not, is set to appear on their shirt sleeve in the space that Beko vacated last summer.

An agreement with Crypto firm WhiteBIT was announced last week on their website, yet 24 hours later there was no trace of the deal was to be found online or on social media. According to Sport, negotiations continue to go on behind the scenes.

More details have emerged of the deal, which will be signed for three seasons and bring €30m to the accounts for Barcelona. In exchange, they will feature on the shirt sleeve.

Despite his large salary, Gerard Pique’s departure only freed €5m in terms of their salary limit. As the Blaugrana try to register new deals for Gavi and Ronaldo Araujo, there is an incentive to get their deal with WhiteBIT done before the transfer window opens so that they have clarity on where they stand with regards to the salary limit. La Liga do not update their figures until the transfer window opens.