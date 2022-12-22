Barcelona youngsters train with first team ahead of La Liga resumption

With the current financial restrictions that are placed upon the club, Barcelona are limited in the moves that they can make in the transfer market.

As such, Xavi Hernandez may opt to promote players from the club’s youth side to act as squad players for the remainder of the season if they are unable to sign new players.

A number of Barcelona B players trained with the first team on Thursday, as the La Liga leaders prepare to resume their domestic season against Espanyol in the Catalan Derby, which takes place on December 30.

Xavi ha citado a Chadi Riad para el entrenamiento del primer equipo de esta mañana. También han entrenado Lamine Yamal, Dani Rodríguez y Ángel Alarcón #FCBMasia pic.twitter.com/DJJZKSn708 — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) December 22, 2022

As per Albert Roge, Chadi Riad, Lamine Yamal, Dani Rodríguez and Ángel Alarcón all trained with Xavi’s side. Previously, Riad has been tipped with a permanent promotion to the first team following Gerard Pique’s retirement.

The Moroccan youth international has impressed for Barca B this season, and if the club is unable to bring in defensive reinforcements, he could be elevated into Xavi’s squad.