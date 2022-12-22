Barcelona to put three key January movements first

The transfer window will be back open just 12 La Liga matchdays later, as clubs look to make adjustments from their early season mishaps.

Barcelona made five signings last January in a desperate attempt to secure Champions League qualification, but this will be a quieter January. Tight up against their salary limit, their three key priorities are all internal matters according to MD.

Gavi (2026) and Ronald Araujo (2026) both renewed their deals with the club months ago, but are yet to be registered as first-team players. The two are still on their Barcelona Atletic, something evidenced by the fact they have retained their numbers instead of moving to 6 and 4 respectively. Ensuring that both of them are added to the first team officially is top of their priorities.

The club are also negotiating an extension for Marcos Alonso, who is currently on a one-year deal. Fitting his deal into the limit is next down the list, with terms already close to being agreed.

Barcelona also have a number of other renewals in the works with the likes of Alejandro Balde and Inaki Pena set for extensions as soon as the Blaugrana can do so. Their deals may have to wait until summer though.

While neither is likely to kick up a fuss or auger for a move, the situation with Gavi and Araujo may well still cause issues for Barcelona. The longer the situation goes on, the more likely it is to impact the confidence of other players that they can follow through with deals.