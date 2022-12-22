Barcelona remain hopeful as Gabriel Martinelli stalls on new Arsenal contract

Gabriel Martinelli has had a fantastic breakthrough season in the Premier League. notching five goals as he has helped Arsenal to the summit of the table.

You’d be forgiven for expecting the Brazilian to re-sign at the Emirates Stadium given the situation. However, that has yet to happen. With his contract expiring at the end of next season, there is a possibility that Martinelli could leave for nothing in 18 months time.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is relaxed on the situation involving the young Brazilian, who will look to continue his good form from the first half of the season when the Premier League returns to action on December 26.

“No news on Gabriel’s new deal now, we are extremely happy with him – you can keep asking in the next weeks.”

Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli new deal: “No news on Gabriel’s new deal now, we are extremely happy with him – you can keep asking in the next weeks” ⚪️🔴🇧🇷 #AFC “Gabriel Jesus? It’s very difficult to put a timeframe, knowing him I prefer not to give a return date away”. pic.twitter.com/W5wKgv92eH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2022

Barcelona are keen admirers of Martinelli, and they set scouts to watch the 21-year-old during the World Cup in Qatar. According to Fichajes, he has been earmarked to replace Ferran Torres, who has been linked a move to Arsenal.

If Martinelli continues to stall on a new contract, his price could be reduced, which would entice Barcelona to make a move.