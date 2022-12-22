Barcelona looking to host NFL games at renovated Camp Nou

Barcelona have been assessing all available revenue streams in recent years and will look to add a new one to their catalogue during the next three seasons.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are keen for Camp Nou to host NFL games. The stadium is currently undergoing renovations and next season will play at the former Olympic Stadium at Montjuic as those works move up a notch.

They intend to be back home for the 2024-25 season though, with renovations scheduled to be done by the summer of 2025. Once those works are completed, Barcelona will attempt to host an NFL game.

For several years there has been an annual set of games in London and the NFL is keen on expanding its market outwards. That has been seen not only with London-based games, but several matches in Mexico and most recently, Germany hosted its first game in Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Germany has had a consistent NFL fanbase for around a decade now and with various players making the fringes of NFL squads. It remains to be seen whether the NFL would see the same kind of operation viable in Spain.