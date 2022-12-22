Barcelona forward set to stay at club amid Arsenal interest

Ferran Torres future’s at Barcelona has been uncertain, having dropped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou this season.

With the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha from Bayern Munich and Leeds United respectively, Torres has seen his first team minutes reduce under Xavi Hernandez, who only signing the player from Manchester City last January.

Previously, reports had stated that the Blaugrana were actively looking to sell Torres ahead of next month’s transfer window, with Xavi rumoured to have lost patience with the 22-year-old.

However, a new report from GiveMeSport has said that Torres is unlikely to leave Barca in January. Journalist Dean Jones has stated that Barcelona sources reckon that the player will remain as part of Xavi’s squad.

“My personal feeling is that I can’t see him leaving Barcelona yet. It seems like people in Barcelona seem to think this, too.”

The news is a blow to Premier League leaders Arsenal, who are rumoured to be interested in Torres. However, Jones refused to rule out a future move for the Spanish international to Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Is he really going to give up on a club (Barcelona) like that so quickly? Probably not. But if he’s told he doesn’t fit in at all and he has to consider something else, then Arsenal’s a great back-up plan right now.”