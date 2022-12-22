Barcelona continue to monitor N’Golo Kante situation

With Sergio Busquets expected to leave Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season, attention will turn to who his replacement at the Blaugrana will be.

Numerous targets have been linked, including Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City. However, both of those have been ruled out for differing reasons.

One player that has remained a key target throughout has been Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante. The Frenchman, who missed the World Cup in Qatar through injury, has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge as a result of a lack of fitness.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Barcelona could sign Kante on a pre-contract agreement next month, before joining the Blaugrana in the summer. According to Relevo journalist Albert Roge, Barca are keeping a close eye on Kante’s situation at Chelsea, ahead of potentially making a move for the midfielder next month.

Barça are keeping a close eye on Kanté's situation. The player finishes his contract with Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and Barcelona will be able to negotiate with him from January. — @albert_roge pic.twitter.com/Ll4tw0Sz4f — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 22, 2022

Kante is not expected to make a decision of his future until next month, when he is rumoured to return from the injury that prevented his involvement in Qatar.